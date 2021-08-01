Fabulous! Esha Deol is thrilled about Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan reuniting

MUMBAI: Karan Johar has announced his directorial comeback, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan will play Ranveer's parents. Shabana Azmi will essay Alia's mother.

On this, Esha Deol said, "I’m really looking forward to seeing him back on screen with another favourite of mine, Jaya aunty. I love her. Karan Johar makes brilliant films so we will all look forward to watching Rocky Aur Rani for sure. I wish them all of the best!”

Dharmendra, who has worked with Jaya in movies likes Guddi and Sholay, shared, "I still remember Jaya Bachchan as my co-star in Guddi. During that film, she would always say, ‘Dharam ji main fan hoon aap ki.' And I can say that she was a genuine fan.” He also described his role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. "I am playing a romantic at this age. You know, once a romantic, always a romantic."



Esha is making her debut as a producer, under the banner under the banner of Bharat Esha Films, with her upcoming film Ek Duaa. The actress also features in it and plays a woman who struggles to ensure equal rights and love for her daughter.

