Fabulous! Fans shower love over Ranbir Kapoor after the Shamshera poster leaks online, see reactions

Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Shamshera’ co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt is all set to release on July 22

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/18/2022 - 18:49
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor's rugged look poster from 'Shamshera' has been leaked online and is going viral on social media as we speak. Fans of the star however went into a frenzy as the poster surfaced online they just can't stop raving about Ranbir Kapoor's rugged avatar.

A user commented, “Best Actor 2022. Here he comes..”, while another wrote, “Leaked poster of shamshera ..Damn the intensity in his eyes.. Legend Ranbir Kapoor”. The third user quoted, “RKFs the first of their kind jisne dacoit ko hi loot liya with the poster.

Meanwhile a spokesperson confirmed, " There has been a leak and it's quite unfortunate. Ranbir is coming back to the big screen after 4 years and we wanted to guard Ranbir's look till people see the trailer because we were aware that it would be the biggest talking point. We will now need to rejig our entire plan in the run up to the trailer launch.”

Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir's arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor as the female lead. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22.

Latest Video