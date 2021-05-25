Fabulous! Happy birthday, Karan Johar! Take a virtual tour of his house

MUMBAI: Karan Johar is well-known for his work in Bollywood as a producer, director, writer, judge, and host.

He is the son of the iconic Yash Johar. KJo forayed into the industry at a young age, and since then, he is ruling it. Today, as he turns a year older, let's take a virtual tour of his home.

Karan lives with his mother Hiroo Johar, kids Yash and Roohi, and his pug, Nobu, in an 8,000 sq foot duplex at Carter Road, Bandra. The apartment reportedly cost more than Rs 30 crores, and it looks stylish and classy. Gauri Khan also has a hand in designing this house.

Karan, who turns 49 today, has given us virtual tours of his house via his many social posts. His house has dark tones, plush interiors, and a spacious terrace.

Have a look.

Spacious Terrace

Styled by Gauri Khan, the terrace is spacious and provides an amazing view of the surrounding area and the sea. The open area is a great place to chill, relax and enjoy a glass of wine with your friends or have an intimate party with friends. Consisting of black and white geometric tiling, the terrace has a sculpted bar table, a pristine white couch, and more.

Elegant Dining Room

Karan Johar’s dining room has many cosy and elegant corners. This room in Johar’s residence consists of large windows, grey marble flooring, a wood-panelled false ceiling and elegant, plush interiors. It features a black glossy dining table, an olive-green leather couch, a wall full of photographs, a stellar chandelier, and yellow lighting.

A White Living Room

Karan Johar’s living room is big and luxurious. It features white marble flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, a dining table, grey chairs, colourful toys, a flat-screen TV and more to make it homely but still classy.

Bedroom and Wardrobe

The bedroom is designed by Simone Dubash Pundole. The room is the perfect blend of modernity and old-world charm and features carved dark wood, a deep green leather bed, a tan leather armchair, a grey couch, and a bookshelf with all his trophies. His dressing room/walk-in wardrobe is enormous and suffices as a play area for Yash and Roohi.

Credits: Koimoi