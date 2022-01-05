FABULOUS! Here's a sneak peek into Priyanka Chopra’s walk-in CLOSET at her Los Angeles home

Priyanka Chopra is undoubtedly one of the most popular and glamorous actresses. Taking to her Instagram handle, the diva has shared a series of pictures. She has also shared a glimpse of her walk-in closet at her Los Angeles home.
FABULOUS! Here's a sneak peek into Priyanka Chopra’s walk-in CLOSET at her Los Angeles home

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra is undoubtedly one of the most popular and glamorous actresses. She has carved a path for herself in Bollywood as well as Hollywood and enjoys a huge fan following.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the diva has shared a series of pictures. One of the pictures happened to show a glimpse of her closet which was loaded from top to bottom with shoes, boots and handbags. Yes, she has shared a glimpse of her walk-in closet at her Los Angeles home. The actor actually shared her pictures after getting a hair wash with her own haircare brand.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote in the caption, “That freshly washed @anomalyhaircare feeling. Can’t keep my hands out of my hair!" Most of the pictures showed her coloured hair as she travelled in a car or simply posed in the washroom. One of the pictures of her posing in her closet showed her clicking a selfie while standing amid towers of boots on one side and of shoes on the other. Several handbags are also seen on a rack in front of her. The all-white closet has several racks for storage for her massive shoe, bag and clothes collection. The floor is in wood and it seems to be a big place to house all of Priyanka's wardrobe essentials.

On the work front, Priyanka's upcoming projects includes Jim Strouse-directed rom-com It’s All Coming Back To Me, Amazon thriller series Citadel, Ending Things with Anthony Mackie, as well as Sangeet, an unscripted series co-produced with Nick. The actress will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/01/2022 - 13:30

