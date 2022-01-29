Fabulous! Hrithik Roshan looked dashingly handsome in a navy-blue t-shirt and khaki pants

MUMBAI : Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan was clicked by the paparazzi at Mizu Khar in Mumbai. The ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ actor looked effortlessly good in his comfy attire. He wore a spotless white tee and khaki pants and casually threw on a navy-blue t-shirt. Apart from this, you can always catch Hrithik’s life updates on his social media where he is pretty active.Also Read: INTERESTING! After the divorce in court, Hrithik walked out and opened the car door for Sussanne: Rakesh RoshanRecently, the megastar welcomed the newest member of their family, their adorable puppy, Mowgli, ahead of his 48th birthday. Moreover, one of his most successful movies to date, ‘Agneepath’, clocked 10 years a few days back. Hrithik shared a beautiful, emotional message, celebrating the movie’s tenth anniversary.On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He will next feature in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan.Also Read: DELIGHTFUL: Hrithik Roshan inspires MILLIONS of his fans by sharing WORKOUT VIDEOS of his mother Pinkee Roshan!Credit: Pinkvilla