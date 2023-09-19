Fabulous! Jawan fame Sanjeeta Bhattacharya shares unforgettable experience; says ‘Shah Rukh sir rattle off an 8-page monologue, just like waters

MUMBAI: The audience cheered for Shah Rukh Khan on his heroic entrance in Jawan, and they were glued to their seats when his character Azad hijacked a subway train. Shah Rukh undoubtedly understands how to retain the audience's attention while he is on screen, but Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, who played his co-star in the movie Jawan, recently stated that even as he was acting out the scene, those surrounding him were utterly in awe.

SRK had an eight-page monologue during this sequence, which he performed flawlessly in his first take, according to Sanjeeta in an interview with the well-known media portal. She claimed that although he performed the second take, it didn't appear to be necessary.

She said, “That was the first time i got to see Shah Rukh sir rattle off an 8-page monologue. Just like water. Hardly any retakes. There was one take and the other one would just be for variation.”

According to Sanjeeta, SRK was mingling with members of that scene and everyone in the scene was genuinely happy to be in his company. She recalled, “People really enjoyed the fact that we were in the same metro coach as Shah Rukh sir.”

Earlier, Sanjeeta said that Atlee was "amazing" while Jawan was being made and would even get the crew homemade food. She said, “He is such a young director and all his films have been superhit. And he’s entered Bollywood with a bang. Jawan has been creating history and breaking all records. Even with such a big responsibility on his shoulders, he made everyone on set feel so welcome. There were iconic stars and yet he even befriended newcomers like us and treated us in the same capacity. We always felt like part of the same team. He would even get us homemade meals. The team worked so tightly because of Atlee sir. He was just amazing.”

