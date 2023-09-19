Fabulous! Jawan fame Sanjeeta Bhattacharya shares unforgettable experience; says ‘Shah Rukh sir rattle off an 8-page monologue, just like waters

SRK had an eight-page monologue during a train sequence, which he performed flawlessly in his first take, according to Sanjeeta in an interview with the well-known media portal. She claimed that although he performed the second take, it didn't appear to be necessary.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/19/2023 - 07:45
movie_image: 
Sanjeeta

MUMBAI: The audience cheered for Shah Rukh Khan on his heroic entrance in Jawan, and they were glued to their seats when his character Azad hijacked a subway train. Shah Rukh undoubtedly understands how to retain the audience's attention while he is on screen, but Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, who played his co-star in the movie Jawan, recently stated that even as he was acting out the scene, those surrounding him were utterly in awe.

Also read: Must read! Atlee to collaborate with Allu Arjun and SRK, fans says, "It is Jawan 2 for sure"

SRK had an eight-page monologue during this sequence, which he performed flawlessly in his first take, according to Sanjeeta in an interview with the well-known media portal. She claimed that although he performed the second take, it didn't appear to be necessary.

She said, “That was the first time i got to see Shah Rukh sir rattle off an 8-page monologue. Just like water. Hardly any retakes. There was one take and the other one would just be for variation.”

According to Sanjeeta, SRK was mingling with members of that scene and everyone in the scene was genuinely happy to be in his company. She recalled, “People really enjoyed the fact that we were in the same metro coach as Shah Rukh sir.”

Earlier, Sanjeeta said that Atlee was "amazing" while Jawan was being made and would even get the crew homemade food. She said, “He is such a young director and all his films have been superhit. And he’s entered Bollywood with a bang. Jawan has been creating history and breaking all records. Even with such a big responsibility on his shoulders, he made everyone on set feel so welcome. There were iconic stars and yet he even befriended newcomers like us and treated us in the same capacity. We always felt like part of the same team. He would even get us homemade meals. The team worked so tightly because of Atlee sir. He was just amazing.”

Also read: Exclusive! “I have found a new bunch of friends and they are like my family now”, Girija Oak on working with the five actresses of Jawan

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit- Indian Express

 


 

JAWAN Atlee Allu Arjun Shah Rukh Khan Jawan 2 JAWAN REVIEW Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/19/2023 - 07:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Savi gets kidnapped
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Woah! This is what the outfit and shoes cost, worn by bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra during the promotion of her upcoming film with Akshay Kumar
MUMBAI: The bride-to-be, Parineeti Chopra, is all set to tie the knot with her beau, Raghav Chadha. But, before she...
Wow! Sangay Tsheltrim recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time, expresses being grateful to Salman for his debut in Radhe
MUMBAI: Last week saw the Tsunami at the box office brought by Shah Rukh Khan’s magnum opus, Jawan. Directed by Atlee...
Pandya Store: Oops! Hetal almost blurts out the truth, Amresh’s clarification makes Natasha feel easy
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Pandya Store: Romantic! Natasha and Dhaval share an intimate moment
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh no! Isha hallucinates her childhood, Ishaan and Savi try to find her
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Parineeti
Woah! This is what the outfit and shoes cost, worn by bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra during the promotion of her upcoming film with Akshay Kumar
Latest Video
Related Stories
Parineeti
Woah! This is what the outfit and shoes cost, worn by bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra during the promotion of her upcoming film with Akshay Kumar
Sangay
Wow! Sangay Tsheltrim recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time, expresses being grateful to Salman for his debut in Radhe
VIVEK AGNIHOTRI
Must read! Vivek Agnihotri expresses his worry about the collection of The Vaccine War getting affected due to Jawan
KARAN JOHAR
Shocking! Karan Johar opens up on how his parents were sceptical about his career in the industry, reveals shocking incidents
PALLAVI JOSHI
Woah! The Kashmir Files actor Pallavi Joshi expresses that she is 'hurt' by Naseeruddin Shah's statement about the film
Amitabh Bachchan
OMG! Tinnu Anand reveals how Amitabh Bachchan would get a complex while working with him on a film