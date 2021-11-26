Fabulous! Nargis Fakhri's hot dance with choreographer Melvin Louis is unmissable

MUMBAI: Actress Nargis Fakhri is very active on her social media page these days. She keeps updating about her whereabouts on the picture sharing platform. She has been uploading various videos of her shaking a leg with choreographer Melvin Louis.

This is the third reels where Nargis was seen matching her dance steps with Melvin. The video has the captioned as ‘Don’t miss your cardio before the ‘eating dance’ #eatingdance’

Before this the actress has also shared two videos where in one video she was showing her hot moves on the English song Love Nwantiti. In the video, Nargis and Melvin’s great chemistry can be seen where they were enjoying every beat of the song. The video showed Nargis wearing a black crop and pants whereas Melvin was seen wearing a black T shirt and lower.

In another video Nargis and Melvin were seen showing their tremendous moves on the popular Hindi Song Hawa Mein Udati Jaaye. The caption written on the video was ‘Hawa Mein Udati Jaaye, In between rehearsals with @nargisfakhri A quick Impromptu groove did no harm ever.

Nargis Fakhri made her debut with the film Rockstar in the year 2011. He was also nominated for the best female debut at Filmfare Awards. Later she was seen in Madras Café, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Housefull 3 and Dishoom to name a few. She was last seen in the Netflix’s webseries Torbaaz that released in 2020. She has also penned a ‘You must never give up’ note. Where she has mentioned how she has become stronger to no one is perfect.

