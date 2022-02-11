Fabulous! Neetu Kapoor can’t stop praising Alia Bhatt’s new Saree looks

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. Having said that, sarees have recently found a special spot in her closet. With the promotions of her next film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, the actress has been dishing out major saree looks.

Alia shared a bundle of pictures, donning an embellished white featuring yellow flowers, and a golden-brown border. Minimalistic makeup and a pair of chunky silver earrings tied her whole look together. She truly looked like a vision to behold.

While fans and well-wishers have dropped in heartfelt wishes for the actors, her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s mom Neetu Kapoor also acknowledged the post by dropping in ‘Beautiful ’ in the comment section.

Speaking of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, the film is based on one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai’. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also stars Ajay Devgn and Vijay Raaz in key roles, apart from Alia Bhatt stepping into the shoes of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved, and respected madames of Kamathipura.

