Fabulous! THIS person turned Love Guru in reconciling Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s relationship

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani fell for each other during ‘Shershaah’ shooting, and recently he was present at the screening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's fans were heartbroken after it was reported that the couple have fallen out of love and decided to end the relationship. However, Sidharth’s presence in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 screening dismissed their breakup rumours. Now to everyone’s surprise, reportedly popular Bollywood filmmaker acted as a CUPID to reconcile their relationship.

A close source revealed, "Karan Johar who is extremely close to the couple too was not very happy with the news of their separation and he decided to sort it out between them. Sidharth and Kiara to we're very much in love and so they gave it one more chance to each other and their fans couldn't be happier".

The source further adds, " Now their bond is stronger than before and we won't be surprised if the couple will plan to get hitched sometime soon. Right now the couple is extremely busy with their professional commitments and after a break, they will head for a quick vacation".

Sidharth will be seen as a police officer in Rohit Shetty's India Police Force, while Kiara is busy promoting her upcoming release Jug Jug Jeeyo.

While Sidharth is also a doting boyfriend, he always encourages Kiara in her choices, like during Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 he was the special guest at the special screening and their chemistry at the event was unmatchable.

Latest Video