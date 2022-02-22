Fabulous! Sooraj Barjatya's sister Chanda Barjatya launches her global community app TellaTina

MUMBAI: Sooraj Barjatya’s sister Chanda Barjatya Surana is not just a trained dancer and enthusiastic musician, but also a tech star. On Tuesday, on the occasion of her brother’s birthday, she launched a help-culture app TellaTina. She terms it as a platform ‘for safe and trusted like-minded friends across the globe looking to share and seek helpful information on anything they require’.

In a statement, Chanda said that TellaTina is a unique platform that generates responses from first-hand experiences by its members, in order to help another. “There are no biases, no cuts or commissions, nor any vested interests by anybody on this platform. With a high-profile membership, no cell numbers or email addresses are disclosed in the app with global interest groups on varied subjects such as spirituality, dream analysis, finance etc. advisory board and panel of experts boasts of renowned names with years of experience and expertise in their various fields,” she added.

The app was officially announced on Tuesday at the Rajshri Productions office. Popular television couple Manish Raisinghan and Sangeeta Chauhan also graced the event. For the founder, these are nothing but small milestones as she walks towards her destination.

“The idea is to create a movement that is universal and helps you receive and give without being trolled or hounded at any point in time for your actions, an app where your privacy is sacrosanct and where entry will be only by invitation. A lot of our members are happy being anonymous and lend a helping hand whenever needed by others. The ‘live to give and live to help’ thought is our mantra to success,” she added.

Credit: The Indian Express