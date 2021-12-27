Fabulous! Suhana Khan's latest pictures will make your day

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is an internet sensation. She has millions of followers on Instagram. After a long time, she shared her photos online, and she looks gorgeous. The star kid is back in town after her studies from New York. She shared close-up pictures with the caption, "Do not disturb." This is the first photo shared by Suhana after her brother Aryan Khan's drug case. Suhana who is extremely active on social media stayed away from it during her brother's trial, while she was the first one to celebrate his brother's bail on social media.

Have a look at her pictures.

The actor's daughter is one of the most popular faces on social media. She is known for her bold and hot style in addition to speaking her mind. Even before her entry into showbiz, this star kid is making a mark.

She gets dressed in stylish outfits and pulls them off with confidence. Suhana's choice of outfits stands out from her contemporaries.

Credits: Bollywood Life