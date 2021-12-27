Fabulous! Superstar SRK lauding the women behind his successful career will make you fall in love with him

MUMBAI: Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the most loved superstars of the Indian film industry. He has a fanbase all across the globe. Apart from his acting, romance, the Pathan actor is well-known for his witty sense of humor, chivalry and, more.

A video of the Lion actor crediting all the women behind his success including his mother, sister, wife- Gauri Khan, daughter- Suhana Khan for his success is going viral on social media. SRK can be heard saying loads of actresses (Co-stars he's worked with), female directors he has worked with and ladies who work with him (staffs, assistants), media persons have played an important role in his success.

He believes that as a hero he often gets credited and went on to add that about 90 to 95% of his films were because of the leading ladies. And then the actor proceeded to thank them. The video will make every SRKian proud to be his fan.

Recently Salman Khan confirmed that Pathan will be released before Tiger 3 which is scheduled to be released by December 2022.

Speaking of Pathan, this Siddharth Anand’s upcoming directorial has already garnered umpteen anticipation. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film features John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie is yet unclear, but it is sure that the film is going to be an action-packed number.

