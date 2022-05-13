Fabulous! Take a quick look at Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s amazing car collection which will leave your jaw-dropped

Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in ‘Sukhee’
MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty Kundra is recently surfacing headlines for her announcement of taking a break on social media. You must be surprised to know Shilpa loves her wheels and owning a Lamborghini Aventador is proof of it. A total head-turner, the mega beast is the most expensive four-wheeler owned by the star. Reportedly, the Lamborghini Aventador retails at a whopping Rs 6.25 crore in India.

One of the most expensive cars to be parked in Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s garage hands down has to be the Bentley Continental GT. The car averages 8-9 km/l and has a top speed of 329 kmph and is priced at Rs 4.04 crore.

Shilpa loves the creations of the German car manufacturer BMW and has around 3 four-wheelers of the brand in her garage. Said to be a plug-in hybrid sports car, the BMW i8 offers a 1.5-litre turbo E3 gasoline engine. The car is priced at around Rs 2.62 crore in India.

Another BMW in Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s amazing and expensive car collection is the BMW X5. This luxury car comes with a 3 litre, inline 6 turbo diesel engine, and this stunning German-made car is priced at Rs 77.90 lakh.

Another Bentley owned by Shilpa Shetty Kundra is the luxurious Bentley Flying Spur. Said to cost a whopping Rs 3.41 crore, the car comes with a 6.0 litre W12 petrol engine.

Mrs. Kundra’s garage has the Land Rover Range Rover Vogue with a 3.0-litre V6 engine priced at Rs 2.26 crore and a signature BMW sedan, the BMW 730LD comes with a 3.0 litre 6-cylinder engine. The car is priced at Rs 1.42 crore in the Indian market.

Credit: koimoi

 

Latest Video