Fabulous! From the interior of her house to its price, here's everything to know about Shershaah actress Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is a Bollywood actress known for prominent roles in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, MS Dhoni, Kabir Singh and many others

Kiara Advani

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is slowly and steadily getting into the limelight with her impressive performances in films like Kabir Singh, Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Not only this, but with projects like RC15, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera, and some other untitled projects, Kiara looks quite ready to enter the list of A-list actresses of Indian cinema. While on the professional front, Kiara Advani is riding high, in terms of her personal life, too, she is hitting the headlines every now and then.

Also Read: Shocking! He should be respectful; he is married now: Netizens slam Varun Dhawan over his gesture towards Kiara Advani

Bollywood actress, Kiara Advani lives in one of the most famous and high-end projects, Planet Godrej, which is a group of five residential skyscrapers located in the Mahalaxmi area of Mumbai city. With 51 floors and 300 plus residential apartments, including 2BHK, 3BHK and 4BHK, it is one of the city's most expensive and famous buildings.

Apart from being one of the cleanest and posh areas of Mumbai, the Mahalaxmi area also has a picturesque view of the Arabian sea, the famous Haji Ali Dargah and a racecourse. Undoubtedly, the location of Kiara's house is second to none.

Kiara's living room features an ivory-coloured faux rug that is a beautiful attention seeker right at the centre of the living room. Also, Kiara's living room featured white-coloured leather sofas with beige-coloured cushions and a textured wall in gold colour that is simply unmissable.

Also Read: Ouch! Kiara Advani brutally trolled over her latest outfit

The unique mirror is tucked in the corner of her beautiful living room, and below it, we can also witness another gem, a geometric mirror-detailed side table. So it's quite understandable that Kiara is in love with mirror art. In one of her pictures, we can also spot a large silver-coloured vase, which is the home of fresh roses. Alongside it, we can also spot two breathtaking candle holders dipped in silver.

Just like everyone, Kiara Advani is also a huge fan of decorating walls with memories. However, the actress has given a little twist to it, as she has chosen a hallway instead of a wall to tuck those memorable frames. The earthy palette and wooden panelling on the ceiling of the corridor area are simply a work of art.

Credit: BollywoodShaadis

Latest Video