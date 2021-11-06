Fabulous! These Bollywood stars will soon feature in Hollywood films

MUMBAI: In the last few years, a few B-town actors have featured in international movies. Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Ali Fazal, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have upped their game in the West.

Now, more actors are all set to star in mega Hollywood projects. Read on to know all the details.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, who made her debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, has apparently signed a deal with William Morris Endeavour, the agency that represents Hollywood actors like Gal Gadot and Charlize Tharon.

Hrithik Roshan

The Greek God of Bollywood is reportedly thinking of making his debut in Hollywood. Buzz is that he will feature in an American Spy thriller. There's no confirmation from Hrithik's team.

Sikandar Kher

Anupam and Kirron Kher's son Sikander Kher will be making his Hollywood debut with director Dev Patel's film titled Monkey Man. Dev is known for playing a crucial role in Slumdog Millionaire.

Dhanush

Dhanush has predominately worked in the South but is still remembered for his role in Raanjhanaa, which featured Abhay Deol and Sonam Kapoor. Talking about his big Hollywood debut, the actor will be seen in The Gray Man, which is being helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo and stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Credits: Times Now