FABULOUS! These Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma, and Alia Bhatt inspired dolls are just too BEAUTIFUL

MUMBAI: Celebrities enjoy a huge fan following. Also, we often see fans coming up with artistic work that they dedicate to their favourite celebrities. Speaking of which, celebrities inspired dolls are making a lot of noise. These dolls are just beautiful and will leave you speechless.

Nigeshan is one such artist who is making headlines for his dolls. The Sri Lankan artist has been creating dolls inspired by the divas in the film industry. He recently won the social media with his Adline Castelino-doll. Adline Castelino secured the third runner-up position at the Miss Universe 2021 contest and for the costume round, the Miss India-Universe wore a resplendent pink saree adorned with peacock motifs and golden zari work. Her saree was designed by Shravan Kummar and she was a vision to behold in her saree. Nigeshan via his Instagram page NIGYDOLLS showed us how tastefully he replicated Adline Castelino's saree, with his doll flaunting the costume. Adline Castelino was impressed and shared the artist's post. Read to know more.

Madhuri Dixit: As he wished Madhuri Dixit on her birthday, he also showed his followers the doll of the dancing queen. He re-created the Kalank orange costume-moment of Madhuri Dixit from the movie's song Tabaah Ho Gaye.

Anushka Sharma: When Bollywood's festive occasions were grand, pre-covid, Anushka Sharma made a mark with her Sabyasachi lehenga that she wore for Anil Kapoor's Diwali Bash. The Pari actress wore a lehenga from the designer's Charbagh collection, and her attire was about monuments-inspired motifs, multi-hues in bold shades including orange, purple, icy-blue, and yellow. Her blouse contrasted the skirt with black floral threadwork. She completed her look with a dupatta. Coming to the doll, her skirt looked so similar and the blouse was also beautifully done. The way the dupatta was pinned on the doll, the heavy choker, elaborate earrings, and most of all ponytail could have easily reminded us of Anushka Sharma's maximalist fashion moment even without the reference image of Anushka.

Nora Fatehi: Allmost a month ago, Nora Fatehi's song O Saki Saki crossed the 1 billion mark on YouTube and with the news in perspective, the artist's page on Instagram gave us an exact doll-replica of Nora Fatehi in the song. Nora Fatehi's wore a halter mirror-work blouse and the doll was also dressed in a similar embellished halter blouse.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor: Remember Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first official couple moment together at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception? The couple grabbed the headlines with Ranbir looking dapper in a white traditional jacket look and Alia stunning in the lime-green lehenga set by Sabyasachi. NIGYDOLLS gave us the ultimate couple doll moment with their dolls inspired by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt respectively. Ranbir Kapoor's doll was dressed in white full-sleeved traditional jacket and even the similar beard look was given to Ranbir-inspired doll. Meanwhile, Alia's Bhatt doll was also dressed in green-hued lehenga with the embellished border that Alia's attire also featured. Alia's maangtikka and choker look in the doll was also not missed out. The dolls were meticulously done.

