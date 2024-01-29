Face-Off! Check out these upcoming movies wherein Ranbir Kapoor will have a major face-off with THESE actors

MUMBAI: Animal, the movie that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in the leading role has really created a strong buzz among the fans and the audience. The movie is directed by the ‘Kabir Singh’ director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and became one of the biggest releases of last year.

The teaser and the songs of the movie had successfully created a solid mark all over the social media while the fans were eagerly looking forward to watching the movie as they were excited after watching the amazing trailer.

Also read - Netizens React! “Top notch action with Badass Characters and Violence to a different level” Fans seem to get a buzz from action packed Animal!

When the film finally released, the audience fell in love with everything about the movie, especially Ranbir Kapoor’s acting. When talking about Ranbir Kapoor’s acting, we need to point out that he has always chosen and played some very unique roles and in such a way that only he can do it.

May be that’s the reason why he attracts more different and unique roles and expand his fan base with his performances.

Therefore, we are here with some upcoming projects of Ranbir Kapoor where he is not alone but will get a tough competition from his co-stars. Take a look at the list below:

Love & War

Love & War was announced recently by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie is going to be a romantic drama between Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The shoot will begin soon and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen facing off Vicky Kaushal.

Animal Park

After the success of Animal, in the end of the movie, we saw the build up for the next part of the movie named Animal Park. The buzz of the movie is quite strong and the audience is eagerly waiting for it.

Ramayana

Ramayana has been in the buzz for a very long time. The audience finally got to see some of the actors who will be a part of the movie. It is said that Ranbir Kapoor will play the role of Ram while Yash will play the role of Raavan.

Brahmastra 2: Dev

Brahmastra took a long time to finally make it to the screens. The next part will be about Shiva’s parents and the expectations are really high. There are talks that Ranveer Singh will feature in the movie and take the main stage.

Also read -Must Read! From Shah Rukh Khan to Bobby Deol, check out the biggest comebacks of this year

Which movie are you waiting for the most? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.