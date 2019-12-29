Face of a leading International brand, Disha Patani is irreplaceable when it comes to fitness and her physique

MUMBAI: Disha Patani is one of the hottest celebrities of Bollywood and is very well known for her acting and dancing skills and is m known to be one of the fittest actresses who is also the face for many leading International brands.

Fitness and diet have taken the world by a storm and everyone has been trying their level best to maintain their toned and perfect physique which requires a strict diet and exercise. The actress has mastered this game and is throwing away nothing but goals for the ideal dream body everyone dreams of achieving.

Being very keen on her routine , the actress is also the face of an international brand, Calvin Klein and shared her sizzling photos of her photoshoot with the brand on her Instagram and instantly grabbed all the attention for those looks.

Disha is the perfect blend of innocence and hotness and we cannot have enough of her.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Mohit Suri's directorial 'Malang" opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. She will also be reuniting with Salman Khan as his leading lady in Radhe, which will be an Eid 2020 release.