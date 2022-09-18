Falguni Pathak: 'Vasaladi' is gift to all my listeners this Navratri

MUMBAI : Queen of dandiya Falguni Pathak has come out with a new Navratri song titled 'Vasaladi', which she says is a gift to all her listeners.

The colourful, vibrant and energetic garba video is choreographed by Jigar Soni and Suhrad Soni who also feature in the video. The video is directed by Sanjay Londhe.

Talking about the song, Falguni Pathak says: "Vasaladi is my gift to all my listeners this Navratri. I hope they enjoy the song and hope they choose this to play on loop during their dandiya celebration."

The track is produced by Vinod Bhanushali's Hitz Music. He says Navratri is incomplete without a Falguni Pathak song.

"Her songs even today make us nostalgic and as a music label, we have tried to give our fans a new song to do garba this season. 'Vasaladi' captures the true essence of her music, brings a sense of familiarity with her signature style and we promise this will be your new favourite song of hers this festive season."

Navratri is a biannual and one of the most revered Hindu festivals observed in the honour of goddess Durga.

It will begin from Monday September 26. 

SOURCE IANS 
 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/18/2022 - 14:00

