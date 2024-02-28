Faltu serial actor Azhar J Malik roped in for movie Dukaan

Actor Azhar J Malik who was seen and loved in the television serial Faltu is now all set to be seen in the movie Dukaan
Azhar J Malik

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to giving some great news from the world of OTT, movies and television, and now keeping the promise to deliver the same Tellychakkar is back with another piece of information from the movie world. 

Tellychakkar has exclusively came to know that actor Azhar J Malik will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Dukaan, yes you heard right, Actor Azhar J Malik who was seen and loved in the television serial Faltu is now all set to be seen in the movie Dukaan

Also read- From Kirti Sanon's Mimi to Dukaan, Bollywood breaks the taboo with these upcoming films on Surrogacy

Movie Dukaan has great names like Sikandar Kher, Monika Panwar, Soham Majumdar, Monali Thakur in the lead, the cast looks really very exciting and we are waiting to see what actor Azhar J Malik has to offer with the movie.

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read- Exclusive! Kabir Singh actor Sohum Majumdar in Siddharth-Garima's next titled Dukaan

 

