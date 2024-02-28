Faltu serial actor Azhar J Malik roped in for movie Dukaan

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to giving some great news from the world of OTT, movies and television, and now keeping the promise to deliver the same Tellychakkar is back with another piece of information from the movie world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively came to know that actor Azhar J Malik will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Dukaan, yes you heard right, Actor Azhar J Malik who was seen and loved in the television serial Faltu is now all set to be seen in the movie Dukaan

Movie Dukaan has great names like Sikandar Kher, Monika Panwar, Soham Majumdar, Monali Thakur in the lead, the cast looks really very exciting and we are waiting to see what actor Azhar J Malik has to offer with the movie.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

