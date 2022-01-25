Family Time! Mira Rajput posts an adorable picture that features Shahid Kapoor and Ishan Khatter

MUMBAI: Star wife Mira Rajput treats her followers to regular glimpses of her at-home activities, be it her culinary quests or jewellery making sessions.

However today, the celeb wife traveled down the memory lane to share a slew of throwback photos featuring husband Shahid Kapoor and brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter.

Fans know that she shares a great bond of camaraderie with Ishaan Khatter. Her new story highlights include several hilarious pictures that were clicked by brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter. In addition to this, Mira also posted an adorable video of Ishaan donning a bandana as he acts crazy when the camera rolls.

The Tuesday photo dump would have been incomplete without Shahid Kapoor. In a picture, Mira can be seen glowing in neon lights as she hugs Shahid in a mushy post.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife's Instagram profile is a sheer delight. She often shares adorable pictures with her kids and gives inside glimpses into her family shenanigans. In a previous post, Mira shared an uber-cool picture with Shahid and his step-brother Ishaan Khatter. In the photo, the trio were posing in style wearing comfy clothes. Posting the photograph, Mira hailed the duo as her “Dream Team."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his sports drama flick, Jersey. Meanwhile, Ishaan will next feature alongside Katrina Kaif in Phone Bhoot.

Credit: Pinkvilla