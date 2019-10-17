News

THIS famous Bollywood actor was the first choice to play Raj in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
17 Oct 2019 07:50 PM

MUMBAI: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the longest running movies in Bollywood. It is still running in Maratha Mandir, Mumbai. The movie has completed 26 years of its release and is termed as the longest running movie in Indian cinema.

The film made Shah Rukh Khan the superstar that he is and gave us the iconic couple of SRK–Kajol.  It also marked the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra, but do you know that Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t the original choice for the movie?

The movie was first offered to Saif Ali Khan who denied the offer owing to some date issues. Shah Rukh Khan refused the movie three times, but director Aditya Chopra somehow managed to convince him, and the rest is history.

Well, but today, when we look back, we cannot imagine anyone in the role of Raj other than Shah Rukh Khan.

Tags > Bollywood, Raj in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Aditya Chopra, Saif Ali Khan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
17 Oct 2019 07:22 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Major drama to unfold in Raghu and Dhanak’s life
Major drama to unfold in Raghu and Dhanak’s life | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
17 Oct 2019 05:58 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Krystle D’Souza gets chatty about being a part of Naagin series, and more
Krystle D’Souza gets chatty about being a part of... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Tony Stark
Tony Stark
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Mohit Malhotra
Mohit Malhotra
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja

past seven days