THIS famous Bollywood actor was the first choice to play Raj in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

MUMBAI: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the longest running movies in Bollywood. It is still running in Maratha Mandir, Mumbai. The movie has completed 26 years of its release and is termed as the longest running movie in Indian cinema.

The film made Shah Rukh Khan the superstar that he is and gave us the iconic couple of SRK–Kajol. It also marked the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra, but do you know that Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t the original choice for the movie?

The movie was first offered to Saif Ali Khan who denied the offer owing to some date issues. Shah Rukh Khan refused the movie three times, but director Aditya Chopra somehow managed to convince him, and the rest is history.

Well, but today, when we look back, we cannot imagine anyone in the role of Raj other than Shah Rukh Khan.