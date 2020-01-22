Fan gifts Ayushmann Khurrana an appreciation note on a flight

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana has come a long way in the Bollywood industry. All thanks to his film choices and quirky characters which he portrayed so far. Khurrana is known for doing films with unique concepts and that is what makes him stand out from the rest.

Ayushmann debut in Bollywood with Soojit Sarkar's 'Vicky Donor' and since then there was no looking back for the actor. Over the years, Khurrana has earned a massive fan following who eagerly wait for the actor's next release.

Ayushmann encountered with one of such fans while on a flight recently. Ayushmann received an appreciation note from a fan that was travelling in the same flight with him. The 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' actor was more than happy sharing the note on his Instagram status and thanked the fan saying, "We live for this".

In the note, the fan praised the actor for his acting craft, the film choices and also compared him to one of the ace filmmakers of Indian Cinema, Hrishikesh Mukherjee. His note reads, "I am so happy to see you thrive, your journey from 'Paani da' to 'Bala' looks like the meteoric rise and a personal roller-coaster...".

On the professional front, after entertaining his fans with films like 'Article 15', 'Bala', 'Dream Girl' in the year 2019. Starting with 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' the actor has a few interesting films lined up for this year as well.

