This fan-made Bunty Aur Babli 2 poster increases the buzz around the film

MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji’s Bunty aur Babli in 2005 created magic on the big screen. The audience loved the movie and the performances of the cast. We also saw Big B in the role of a cop.

Now, the makers are back with a sequel, which promises to deliver double the fun. In Bunty Aur Babli 2, we are going to see some fresh characters and new jodis. The movie stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari. Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji will also feature in it. As the promo says, both the couples are named Bunty and Babli.

The excitement for the movie has been very high since the teaser was released, and the audience are eagerly waiting for it.

Now, fans have shared an amazing poster made by them on social media.

They have created the characters of Saif, Rani, Siddhant, and Sharvari to express their love and excitement for the movie.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is slated to release on 26th June 2020.