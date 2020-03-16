Fan Moment! Meet Kartik Aaryan’s special fan from Chennai who travels to Mumbai for an autograph on Rs 500 note

After the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for his upcoming project Satyaprem Ki Katha and has Shehzada in pipeline

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 19:10
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is one the leading superstars of India, with an ever growing and loyal fan base. Ever since his latest release, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ being one of the biggest successes of the year, the rooted and humble actor has always tried to take time out for his fans whenever he can and make dreams come true for many of them when they get a chance to meet him.

Recently Kartik attended a media event where a fan from Chennai came all the way to be part of it so that he could meet the actor in person. After meeting Kartik, the flattered fan wrote a very emotional note on his social media about his "unreal" moment of finally meeting the ‘Shehzada’ and how he is truly a "fan of his fans" while thanking everyone who made this happen, along with selfies with the superstar.


It was shared by a user on Twitter who wrote, “This is soo sooo soo beautiful! The way Kartik made a place in every heart, forever. The love he owns is soo precious and pure, just like him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan has an interesting line-up of ‘Shehzada’, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, ‘Captain India’, ‘Freddy’, Kabir Khan’s next.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Kartik Aaryan Shehzada Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Satyaprem Ki Katha Pyaar Ka Punchnama Love Aaj Kal
Latest Video