Fanney Khan, Hichki and more; these are the movies which were offered to Priyanka Chopra earlier

MUMBAI:Priyanka Chopra is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the Bollywood industry. Over the time with her beautiful acting contribution, she has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans. The actress with her skills and sizzling looks is now winning hearts at the global level.

Over the time, we have seen and loved the characters and the movies of the actress which she has been a part of. But, do you know that there are a few movies which were initially offered to Priyanka Chopra, and later went to someone else? Having said that, today, let's have a look at these movies and web series.

Fanney Khan

Fanney Khan, which had Rajkummar Rao, Aishwarya Rai and Anil Kapoor in the leading roles, was initially offered to Priyanka Chopra. Yes, you heard right. The character of Aishwarya Rai was offered to Priyanka Chopra, but due to some reason, the role went to Aishwarya Rai.

Hichki

The movie which had Rani Mukerji in the leading role, was initially offered to Priyanka Chopra. We have seen and loved the actress Rani Mukerji in the movie Hichki, but actress Priyanka Chopra was offered the role initially.

Heeramandi

Upcoming series of Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been the talk of the town for quite a long time. Do you know, Priyanka Chopra was supposed to play a pivotal character in the upcoming web series, but due to some reason, she is not a part of it.

Gustakhiyan

Initially, actress Priyanka Chopra was offered the movie Gustakhiyan, which was suppose to star late actor Irrfan Khan. Later, the movie was supposed to have Abhishek Bachchan. But reportedly, the actress is not the part of the movie now.

Madam ji

Madam ji, which is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, was supposed to have actress Priyanka Chopra in the leading role. Reportedly, it is said that the actress is not going to be the part of the movie now.

Well, these are some of the movies which were initially offered to Priyanka Chopra but later went to someone else. What are your views on this list, do let us know in the comment section below?

