Fans ardently await for Prabhas' next film look and take the social media by storm!

MUMBAI: Prabhas is an actor who has attained immense popularity not only in the nation but the whole world! He played a spectacular role in the epic two-part series of Baahubali and captured the attention of the whole wide world also winning numerous accolades. Hailed as a PAN-India superstar, Prabhas’ popularity sees no bounds.

In Saaho, we saw the actor as a quintessential Bollywood hero alongside Shraddha Kapoor. His performance in Saaho created a humongous demand for him in the Indian film industry. The actor has developed an enormous, loving and admiring fan base over the films he's played a part in.

The actor's fans enthusiastically await for Prabhas's next film. His huge nation-like roaring fandom recently went on a frenzy on social media and just couldn't wait to see his new look in the film. His fandom has shared their excitement by using many hashtags like #Prabhas20FirstLook, #Prabhas20, #WeDemandPrabhas20Update.

Initially, we saw the fan's excitement on social media when they lovingly named his 20th film 'Jaan' and now, we see his fans eagerly awaiting his first look from his 20th. His fandom really crazes and raves over his every step. Prabhas really warrants such appreciation and admiration as he has nailed a variety of films in the industry.

The actor aces all his roles with blazing passion and fiery dedication which always sets the screen and box office aflame. Prabhas will be seen next in his 20th film followed by his next world-wide release with Nag Ashwin. Hold on tight for his next!