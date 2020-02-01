Fans are all praises for Priyanka Chopra

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra is an Indian as well international actress, model, singer, and former Miss World. She made her Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy.
She then featured in highly successful films like Krrish and Don. She further went on to play the roles of unconventional characters in films like Fashion, 7 Khoon Maaf, and Barfi.
PC is a style icon for her fans. Her never-give-up attitude and dedication inspires many.
A fan club of hers recently put up a post appreciating the actress. The caption read, 'The sky is pink is the first Bollywood film which got promoted in Hollywood on a big level in the 100 year history of Indian cinema. We Indians are so proud of you @priyankachopra , keep shining , we love you so much & will always do.'
Despite being away from our country, she makes India proud.
