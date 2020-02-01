News

Fans are all praises for Priyanka Chopra

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Feb 2020 02:59 PM

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra is an Indian as well international actress, model, singer, and former Miss World. She made her Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy.

She then featured in highly successful films like Krrish and Don. She further went on to play the roles of unconventional characters in films like Fashion, 7 Khoon Maaf, and Barfi.

PC is a style icon for her fans. Her never-give-up attitude and dedication inspires many.

A fan club of hers recently put up a post appreciating the actress. The caption read, 'The sky is pink is the first Bollywood film which got promoted in Hollywood on a big level in the 100 year history of Indian cinema. We Indians are so proud of you @priyankachopra , keep shining , we love you so much & will always do.'

Despite being away from our country, she makes India proud.

Have a look below.

 

Tags > Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood, Sunny Deol, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Krrish, Don, fashion, 7 Khoon Maaf, Barfi, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
31 Jan 2020 09:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vidya and Vivek to part ways? I Major misunderstanding to separate Vidya and Vivek
Vidya and Vivek to part ways? I Major... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
31 Jan 2020 09:40 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Major drama to unfold in the life of Shiv and Ananya in Zee Tv's Manmohini
Major drama to unfold in the life of Shiv and... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the headscarf better?

Who carries the headscarf better?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days