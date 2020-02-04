Fans are eagerly waiting to see Prabhas in his upcoming movie

MUMBAI: Prabhas has always given the best of quality content and has ensured that his characters are worth a memory. All his films are loved by the audiences and the actor leaves no part of his character untouched. Prabhas shook the audience in 2019 with Saaho.

Talking about the success of the superstar and his massive fandom, the fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming movie 'Jaan' which is all set to release later in 2020. The actor will be seen in this romance genre film.

The Baahubali actor's recent movie Saaho went international owing to Prabhas' global fandom and was a huge success in Japan.

The actor enjoys not only Pan-Indian fandom but people around the world are crazy about the Baahubali superstar. Prabhas made his Bollywood debut with the magnum opus Saaho and took the nation by a storm with the high octane thriller.

Prabhas' next movie is again going to be a Pan-India release and will see Pooja Hegde with the actor. The movie will be produced by Gopi Krishna Movies and UV creations. The movie will be directed by Radha Krishna in Telugu and will be simultaneously dubbed in other languages.