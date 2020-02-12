News

Fans are loving Tiger Shroff's spiffing dance moves and are grooving to Dus Bahane 2.0

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Feb 2020 06:46 PM

MUMBAI: The Badass Song of the year Dus Bahane 2.0 just dropped and the song has already been playing on a loop ever since it was released. Looking at Tiger Shroff donning his fittest physique and giving us new steps, it is his dance that has enthralled us all, more so his fans who are going gaga and how!

The song was originally composed by Vishal- Shekhar who have given us the memorable hit and with the recreated version as well, we are loving it for Tiger’s energetic presence and unparalleled dance prowess.

Tags Bahane 2.0 Tiger Shroff Vishal Shekhar Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's shaadi special in Indian Idol

In pics: Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Zee TV launches their new Qurbaan Hua in Rishikesh

Zee TV launches their new Qurbaan Hua in Rishikesh

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here