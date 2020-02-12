Fans are loving Tiger Shroff's spiffing dance moves and are grooving to Dus Bahane 2.0

MUMBAI: The Badass Song of the year Dus Bahane 2.0 just dropped and the song has already been playing on a loop ever since it was released. Looking at Tiger Shroff donning his fittest physique and giving us new steps, it is his dance that has enthralled us all, more so his fans who are going gaga and how!

The song was originally composed by Vishal- Shekhar who have given us the memorable hit and with the recreated version as well, we are loving it for Tiger’s energetic presence and unparalleled dance prowess.