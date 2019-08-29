Fans call Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho a blockbuster, check their reviews

MUMBAI: One of the much-awaited films of this year, Saaho, is all set to hit the theatres on 30 August 2019. Fans are supper excited to see the chemistry between the stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Sujeeth, the action-thriller is a trilingual film- Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
But before you book your tickets to watch Saaho, here’s an early review of fans that are calling the film nothing but a blockbuster. A user even rated the film 3.75 stars and wrote, “Saaho Review: Saaho grips u with interesting screenplay which gets muddled in between but races to the finish line with aplomb..#Prabhas is BONES BREAKER HIGH FLYING ACTION STAR while @ShraddhaKapoor shines too… Ending arc leading to climax will ensure BANG for ur BUCK.. 3.75/5”
Check out some of the posts here:
#SaahoReview #Saaho grips u with interesting screenplay which gets muddled in between but races to the finish line with aplomb..#Prabhas is BONES BREAKER HIGH FLYING ACTION STAR— Shubham C (@Shubham26383793) August 28, 2019
while @ShraddhaKapoor shines too..
Ending arc leading to climax will ensure BANG for ur BUCK.. 3.75/5
RT @Eswargantaa: RT @Inside_Infos: >> Average 1st half— Prabhas Rebalstar (@PRABHASREBAL) August 28, 2019
>> Good 2nd half
>> Positives :- Prabhas, Interval 20minutes, Climax 30
minutes action part
>> Negatives : - Songs, Routine Story, Runtime, Poor VFX (in couple of action scenes only)#Saaho #Saahoreview
First Review #Saaho from UAE Censor Board ! , if you are looking high-octane action scenes, sleek visuals, melodious music and if you love masala movies, then #SaahoOnAugust30 should definitely be your pick for weekend. #Prabhas is India Biggest STAR Now.— Umair Sandhu (@UmairFilms) August 26, 2019
