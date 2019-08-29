News

Fans call Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho a blockbuster, check their reviews

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Aug 2019 04:35 PM

MUMBAI: One of the much-awaited films of this year, Saaho, is all set to hit the theatres on 30 August 2019. Fans are supper excited to see the chemistry between the stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Sujeeth, the action-thriller is a trilingual film- Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

But before you book your tickets to watch Saaho, here’s an early review of fans that are calling the film nothing but a blockbuster. A user even rated the film 3.75 stars and wrote, “Saaho Review: Saaho grips u with interesting screenplay which gets muddled in between but races to the finish line with aplomb..#Prabhas is BONES BREAKER HIGH FLYING ACTION STAR while @ShraddhaKapoor shines too… Ending arc leading to climax will ensure BANG for ur BUCK.. 3.75/5”

Check out some of the posts here: 

