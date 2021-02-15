Fans can't keep calm as they wait to watch their favourite stars in these expected cameos in 2021

MUMBAI: Each new year brings for cinephiles a string of new film announcements. There's another aspect that can add a lot to any particular film... the aspect of cameos!

Out of friendship, goodwill, and, sometimes, for the demand of the script, actors often agree to star in films where they aren't playing the lead roles. But no matter the reason, one thing is certain that cameos can leave their die-hard fans super excited.

Have a look some of the expected cameos that fans are eagerly waiting for.

Salman Khan in Pathan

Pathan, which is currently YRF's most-anticipated projects, stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. While rumours of Salman's cameo in the film had been doing the rounds on social media for a bit, it was only recently that the actor confirmed his cameo.

Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra

Shah Rukh hasn't yet officially announced his next film, but rumours surrounding his many upcoming cameos have been doing the rounds on the internet for some time now. One such cameo, that was confirmed in a Mumbai Mirror report, was of SRK starring in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in lead roles.

Shah Rukh Khan in Rocketry

As per reports, SRK will also feature in a cameo in R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Ajay Devgn in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has reportedly allotted 10 days to shoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The duo had previously collaborated for the hit film, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. As for Gangubai Kathiawadi, the film stars Alia Bhatt in the lead.

