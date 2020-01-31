Fans compare Shraddha Kapoor with this Disney beauty!

MUMBAI: Shardha Kapoor is the perfect combination of cute and hot. She is the daughter of the top villain of the industry, Shakti Kapoor.

While her father entertained the audience with his incredible negative roles, the actress has also made a name in Bollywood with her talent. She is among the most popular and highest-paid actresses in India. Shraddha has had a fantastic journey. In addition to the commercial success of Ek Villian, she had also received a lot of critical acclaim for her performance in Haider.

Her current film Street Dancer 3D is being loved by the audience. She was also a part of ABCD 1 and 2.

The amount of appreciation that Shraddha is getting for Street Dancer 3D is overwhelming. In the song Illegal Weapon 2.0, we saw the actress don a never-seen-before avatar, which is a mix of action as well as dance moves.

Along with this, she has also posed for the covers of a lot of magazines. Shraddha is being touted to be the next big thing. The actress knows the art of delivering hits in Bollywood.

Recently, fans shared a post in which she is being compared with Disney beauty Elsa. And we have to say, the resemblance is striking.

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.