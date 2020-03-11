Fans demand more love songs from Bollywood's rap sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh! Here’s what he has to say!

MUMBAI: After getting tremendous success for his recent song “Loca”, Yo Yo Honey Singh reveals his future plans. When fans requested that they want more love song from him he commented “Many love songs are ready! We are working on two songs, one of them is Dance Love song just like Love Dose and one is a proper Dance Song. After that, there will be one more song for which we will be shooting which is a proper Love Song.”

The success of his previous love song “Love Dose” proved the rapper’s versatility. The rapper has always been on top of his game with his fire to experiment with his music.

With the rap scene getting more and more competitive, Yo Yo Honey Singh still manages to stay at the top of it and even sets trends for others to follow. The rapper’s previous love song provides an assurance that the new songs will be even better as the artist keeps on getting better with his new releases.

It is certain that the fans desperately await his new songs and just can’t get enough of the rapper. The fans show their love by making various appreciation videos and this is testimony to the showering of love the artist receives.

Fans are always wondering what more has he got in store for us. The rapper practically creates his own genre by experimenting and collaborating with various other artists as well, which gives his songs a good new tinge. All his songs are definite party anthems and we can’t stop grooving to the beats!