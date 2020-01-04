Fans erect a huge cut out of Mahesh Babu to commemorate his upcoming next

MUMBAI: Superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to take over the theatres on 12th January with his next release 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. Recently, the actor’s fans from Bhimavaram city in state Andhra Pradesh made a massive 50-foot tall cut out of their favorite star next to Padmalaya theatre.

Mahesh Babu is the only actor from South in the Top 10 list of the 'Top Entertainment handles in India' according to survey done on twitter and now his incredible fan following has erected a huge 50-foot tall cut-out for their favourite star.

Mahesh Babu has one of the greatest fan bases across the quarters because of his successful films, great work and an amazing presence on overall social media.



Amongst other top celebrities, superstar Mahesh Babu holds the 9th position. His 25th film 'Maharshi' did big at the box - office and his 26th film Sarileru Neekevvaru is all set to release, has received high praises by fans especially for his army look.

Starring the Superstar Mahesh Babu as Army Major Ajay Krishna, Sarileru Neekevvaru is directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film is slated for a release on 12th January 2020 which is on Sankranthi. Sarileru Neekevvaru is jointly bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under their banner AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainment.