Fans just cannot stop gushing over Shahid Kapoor’s adorable picture with daughter Misha

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor might be one of the busiest actors we have in Bollywood but the actor never misses any opportunity to spend time with his family.

The actor also shares a close bond with his kids –Misha and Zain. Pictures of him with his bundles of joy often adorn his social media handles and his fans just cannot get enough of the actor.

We recently got our hands on an unseen picture of Shahid and his darling daughter Misha. In the photo, Shahid is seen playing with Misha. The actor is seen flashing a huge grin as he holds her up in the air.

While Shahid is seen looking all dapper in his grey shirt, baby Misha looks pretty as a peach in her yellow dress. The father-daughter duo is at their happy best in the never-seen-before picture.

Shahid recently celebrated his 39th birthday on February 25. The actor was away from home in Chandigarh, shooting for his next. Wife Mira and father Pankaj Kapur not only visited him on his special day but also cut cake on the set.

He is currently shooting for the official remake of Telugu film, ‘Jersey’. He will be seen playing a cricketer in the movie.

The actor was last seen in ‘Kabir Singh’, the Telugu remake of ‘Arjun Reddy’. The movie, which also starred Kiara Advani in the lead role, made record-breaking collection at the box-office.

