Fans lit diyas in the memory of SSR; USA fans demand a CBI probe

MUMBAI: As July 14 notes the one month death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, fans have been lighting diyas and lamps in memory of the late actor. Not only in India, but SSR’s fans around the world have been pouring in love for the actor. So much so, his fans in the US apart from lighting diyas in the memory of their favourite star and shared pictures from their private prayer meet, they also sent a silent request for a CBI probe.

The pictures, which are rumoured to be from California, USA, shows his fans with the placards which have, ‘I am Sushant Singh Rajput, I want justice #CBIForSushant,’ written on them. His Indian fans in the US set up Sushant Singh Rajput’s pictures surrounded by yellow roses. Post Sushant’s tragic demise, his fans have been constantly demanding a CBI investigation into the matter. As of now, Mumbai Police have interrogated over 30 people in connection with SSR’s death if spotboye reports are to be believed.

Sushant’s close friend Mahesh Shetty, his house helps, casting director Shanoo Sharma, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, best buddy Sandeep Ssingh among many others have reportedly recorded their statements.

This morning, SSR’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande posted on social media a picture of lit diya. In her caption, Ankita had also called Sushant, ‘the child of God.’ Rhea Chakraborty, on other hand, posted a few unseen pictures with her rumoured boyfriend , late Sushant, and penned a heartfelt note alongside. A tiny portion of her caption read, “You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential.”

