Fans make a cute compilation of Hrithik's "Then & Now" pictures and they make us go aww

MUMBAI: Superstar Hrithik Roshan is one of the most beloved actors in the industry and has created a place for himself not only in Bollywood but also in the hearts of millions across the world.

A hard core and rather creative fan of the actor has taken to social media and created a series of then and now pictures of Hrithik; then from his childhood days and now from his various movies.

From pictures of him striking a body building pose to pictures with his father, smiling and dancing to festive beats, the fans have done it all.

Hrithik recently completed 20 years in the industry and over the years, the actor has delivered some of the most memorable and spectacular performances with each character etching a special place in the hearts of his fans.

The actor owned 2019 with his exceptional performances in Super 30 and WAR. The actor received a lot of critical acclaim for his portrayal of mathematician Anand Kumar, following which, Hrithik underwent a massive transformation within a very short time and graced the silver screen as Kabir in WAR which became the highest grossing film of 2019.

Only a fan could have made this, with so much research and memory to match these adorable expressions.