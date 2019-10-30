×

Fans miss Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Diwali celebration pictures

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most popular and adorable couples in Bollywood. They never fail to give relationship goals to their fans. Now, it seems their fans are missing their Diwali celebration photos. 

Well, like many other Bollywood couples who shared a series of photos with their partners, Deepika and Ranveer did not do the same. On Monday evening, photographer Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram page and shared a photo where Ranveer is seen heading out post-playing basketball. Viral captioned the post as, "Missed #ranveersingh and #deepikapadukone for #diwali this year @viralbhayani". Soon after that, fans agreed to the photographer and left a series of comments on his Instagram post. 

