Fans miss Salman Khan films on EID, says, "This year's EID without a Salman Khan film won't be the same!"

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is one of the biggest names in the Indian Entertainment Industry. The megastar enjoys a large chunk of fan following across the nation owing to his larger-than-life screen presence, unmatchable charisma, swag, and attitude. While he has dazzled the audiences with his on-screen larger-than-life image, his off-screen persona is equally magical.

Since 2009, Salman Khan has been delivering the fans and audiences with blockbusters like Wanted, Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Bharat and last year's release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid. With several record-breaking blockbusters on Eid, Salman Khan has made the festival synonyms to himself and he owns it. Every year the fans and the audiences wait to see the superstar's film on Eid. However, this year won't be the same as the superstar doesn't have an EID release.

The absence of Salman Khan's films on EID is certainly been missed by his fans. This has brought a storm on social media as the fans are missing Salman Khan films on this EID.

While the fans and the audiences are missing Salman Khan's film on Eid, the superstar has already announced a big-budget film as his next Eid release. He has joined hands with the dynamic producer Sajid Nadiadwala and the Ghajini fame director AR Murugadoss for this project. Right from the announcement, the audiences are waiting to see him setting the screens on fire in Eid 2025.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be seen in some of the exciting line-ups in the coming years which will be announced soon.