Fans request Siddharth Anand to direct Pathaan 2

Siddharth Anand

MUMBAI: While 2023 started on a rocking note with director Siddharth Anand delivering the biggest blockbuster with ‘Pathaan’, 2024 started off with Fighter emerging as the first hit of 2024. Now, speculations are rife that while the sequel of Pathaan, is going to go on the floors this year, Siddharth Anand may not helm it. 

Anand's approach has been very evident, of not directing sequels and rather focusing on creating franchises with his astute cinematic vision. Despite this, fans are fervently requesting him to helm the sequel to his blockbuster hit 'Pathaan'.

Fans have taken to social media and persistently expressed how they want Siddharth Anand to direct the sequel too and repeat his previous success with Shah Rukh Khan. The Pathaan director typically sets a benchmark with his unique presentations and strategically takes a fresh perspective to the next one. This bolsters diverse creative inputs, ensuring the longevity and growth of the franchise in a different manner.

“Sid Anand Is The Best Action Director Of Recent Times in terms of scale, action blocks, cinematography..We have seen #Pathaan create history with All Time Blockbuster under his direction..So we want again Sid Anand in #Pathaan2..We don't want any experiments please,” a fan wrote on social media.

Another fan mentioned, “Just Delay the Project & Give it to Sid Sid k pas jarur Pathaan 2 k liye koi Idea tha isleya wo Pathaan 2 Direct krne k liye excited b tha.. Don't Experiment with this one…”

One of SRK fans mentioned, “Lord Sid please Pathaan 2 direct kijiye Your direction is just Fighter War Pathaan BangBang No one would be able to present SRK as Pathaan better than you”

Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’ went on to earn a gross worldwide collection of over ₹1,000 crore and has garnered immense admiration for his directorial prowess in the action genre. Known for his knack in establishing successful cinematic universes with films like 'Bang Bang', 'War', 'Pathaan', and now 'Fighter', it remains to be seen if Anand makes an exception. 

Meanwhile, Siddharth Anand is currently enjoying the success of ‘Fighter.' As per reports, the Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer has reigned #1 in India, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Maldives and Sri Lanka, while it has charted in the top tens list in 22 Countries globally including Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Brazil among others.

