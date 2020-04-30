Fans say team Chandini—Rishi Kapoor, Sridevi, Yash Raj Chopra, and Vinod Khanna—have reunited in heaven

MUMBAI: It was only yesterday that we woke up to the news of Irrfan Khan’s death, something that shocked us. And today, it got worse with Rishi Kapoor’s untimely demise. He ruled the silver screen for ages and proved his mettle with every character he portrayed. While the loss is irreparable for us, we are sure that Kapoor is at peace in heaven after reuniting with the team of one of his most iconic films, Chandni. YRF’s Chandni was a complicated love story that is still alive in our hearts.

Before Rishi Kapoor, the legendary Sridevi, Vinod Khanna, and Yash Raj Chopra left us all. Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer two years ago. And after undergoing treatment for a year in NYC, the actor returned to his homeland. However, he was recently admitted to a hospital after complaining of breathing issues. Reportedly, Rishi’s cancer had relapsed, hence becoming the reason for his death at the age of 67. Sridevi (54), on the other hand, left for her heavenly abode in the year 2018 after an accidental drowning in her hotel room’s bathtub.

The iconic Vinod Khanna (70), too, succumbed to cancer in the year 2017. Filmmaker Yash Raj Chopra (80) passed away in the year 2012 following multiple organ failure because of dengue.

Fans couldn’t stop giving it the Chandni reference. 'Heaven is going to premier Chandni tonight for sure', wrote a user, while another added, 'He joins his Chandni #RishiKapoor #riprishikapoor'.

Have a look at some tweets below.

I guess they are making Chandni up in heaven now! Heartbreaking RIP #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/VMUHGDiJNe — Rohit Bhatnagar (@justscorpion) April 30, 2020

#RishiKapoor



Heaven is going to premier chandni tonight for sure



pic.twitter.com/k2GqeItktW — SiDnAaZ (@blessyoualways) April 30, 2020

Lead star cast of Chandni is complete now, somewhere in Netherworld!

Om Shanti #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/doizKw5wNo — Dr. Jal Kukdi (@Jal_Kukdi) April 30, 2020

end of an era - all gone



In memory of those who left us in the last 3 years.



Rishi Kapoor, Sridevi, Vinod Khanna



(1989) Chandni#RishiKapoor #RipLegends pic.twitter.com/fnbbr5Q7KY — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) April 30, 2020

of all the things, this is what the heaven looks like now. rohit is with his chandni above with angels shining upon rip #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/mt25YtAIEg — vísh (@yasiruvismini_) April 30, 2020

Credits: SpotboyE