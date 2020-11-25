Fans says Katrina Kaif is 'khiladi of fitness', share proof

MUMBAI: The Barbie Doll of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved and influential celebrities in the industry. The actress has worked with the topmost actors and directors and has defined versatility over 15 years in different movies.

The diva is known not only for her hot and sizzling looks but also for her tremendous dancing skills, which we have seen in songs like Sheila ki Jawani, Afghan Jalebi, and Chikni Chameli.

Kat also never fails to give fans major fitness goals on her social media handle, and there are millions who just wait for the posts of the actress.

Her followers never tire of showering their love and appreciation on her. This time, they have given the actress a special tag. They have shared a post and said that she is the real khiladi of ftness.

In this picture, we see the diva in a hot avatar, flaunting her physique.

The actress will next be seen with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe film Sooryavanshi.

