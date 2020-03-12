Fans share this throwback picture : Salman and Sanjay the onscreen brothers we miss.

MUMBAI: Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan always impresses the audience with his amazing style, swag-filled performance, and fun-loving andaaz. In the 90s, we have seen him mostly in David Dhawan movies.

One of the movies that we can't forget is Chal Mere Bhai by David Dhawan, which also stars superstar Sanjay Dutt as his loving and caring brother along with Karishma Kapoor.

Fans have recent share a beautiful throwback picture of the duo Salman and Sanjay from the sets of the movie Chal Mere Bhai (2000). It is a famous body-building scene from the movie.

In one picture, we see both the onscreen brothers looking at each other in a very mastikhor andaaz.

It was really great to see their bromance, and the chemistry between the two was simply amazing and loved by all. We still miss this duo on screen, and fans want to see them together once again.

On the work note, we have last seen Salman Khan in Dabnang 3, and his next project titled Radhe is all set to release during Eid 2020. On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in K.G.F. 2 and Sadak 2.