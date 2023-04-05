Fans shower love on Vijay Deverakonda's smiling pictures! Calls it, "That heart throbbing smile "

Vijay

MUMBAI : Vijay Deverakonda fans flooded social media with their love on his smile! Calls it, "Million dollar smile"

That Damn Smile! Vijay Deverakonda's fans can't stop gushing over his smile, takes social media by storm!

Vijay Deverakonda is a heart throb who has always ruled the hearts of the audience. Apart from his brilliant performance in his films, the actor has always garnered extraordinary attention and love for this endearing charm while his killer looks have made him a permanent face in the list of India's sexiest men. As Vijay's fans never leave a chance to adore him for his smartness and flamboyant aura, they flooded the social media universe, when the actor dropped some of the mahurat photos in which his smile took over the hearts of the audience. 

Recently Vijay took to his social media and shared some mahurat pictures as he is kickstarting his upcoming film VD12 which was announced yesterday, along with the entire cast and crew. As soon as Vijay dropped the picture his fans flooded the loving comments in the comment section. Some of the comments read -

"the smile"

'That smile thooo"

"His smile"

"could die a million times over and over for that million dollar smile"

 

On the work front, Vijay has grabbed some great deals in the brand world. Apart from this, he will be seen in Kushi and the other 2 untitled projects, one being VD12 and the other one with Geetha Govindam director.

Vijay Deverakonda VD12 Geetha Govindam Kushi TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/04/2023 - 20:21

