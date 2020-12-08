Fans speculate that the latest pic of actor Ranbir Kapoor is from Alia Bhatt's new home, READ MORE

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor’s latest picture is going viral on social media, and for all the best reasons. The click that sees RK in a tee, sweatpants and sliders, posing with a couple of men. While seeing the hunk looking bright and cheery was a sight for sore eyes, it was the photo wall in the background that stole all the attention.

The wall between the two french windows featured a number of framed photographs in perfect symmetry. Interestingly enough, fans were quick to take out their magnifying glasses and try to spot the people in the pictures.

While one clearly deciphered that the pic on the top left corner was a childhood photo of Ranbir with his dad, Rishi Kapoor, on the sets of ‘Prem Granth’, another spotted a sunset picture of Alia with bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor from their Bali getaway.

ALSO READ – (Fardeen Khan lost 18 kgs in last six months; reveals what motivated him to return to the industry)

Yet another seemed to spot pictures of Shaheen Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt and claimed that a click featured Ranbir planting a kiss on Alia’s forehead.

Alia made headlines last week when reports stated that she purchased a flat in the same building as Ranbir. While the actor lives on the 7th floor, the actress got herself a plush apartment on the 5th floor. This update comes amidst rumours of an upcoming wedding.

Ranbir and Alia were reportedly set to take the plunge in December 2020, but owing to the lockdown and covid-crisis, the chose to push back their wedding date.

While Alia has now jetted off to the sets of SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, Ranbir has been adding finishing touches to his films that are lining up for their releases.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor recently flew back home in an air ambulance after she tested positive for COVID-19 while shooting for her film.

SOURCE – E TIMES

ALSO READ – (SSR and Disha Salian death probe: Netizens unite and trend #Justice4DishaandSSR as they scream for justice and demand answers!)