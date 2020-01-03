Fans trend Katrina Kaif owned the decade

MUMBAI: Twitterati regularly wakes up to weird and amusing hashtags and trends. Just as the year begins, one such interesting trend has taken over the microblogging site and that is 'Katrina Owned the Decade'.

The fans of the Bollywood beauty are celebrating her journey in B-town in the past ten years, and they can’t stop hailing her for her tremendous progress.

The actress started experimenting with her roles with her 2010 film, Raajneeti. Her role here was filled with layers and she managed to impress all by nailing it.

Then on, she has been unstoppable. She did different roles in films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dhoom 3, Bang Bang, Phantom, Jagga Jasoos, Tiger Zinda Hai, Zero, and Bharat by the end of the decade.

Not just this, but she also turned into an entrepreneur by starting her own beauty line called Kay cosmetics.

Obviously, netizens had to give her the due credit, hence this trend. See what the fans have to say about her.

KATRINA OWNED THE DECADE



Le deepika, priyanka and alia: pic.twitter.com/8reNgruVv4 — SARCASTIC (@Praveen93718143) January 2, 2020

“I went through a period when I faced a lot of insecurities because of several things that happened. But today, the most important thing is that I’m at peace with myself. "



KATRINA OWNED THE DECADE pic.twitter.com/MiK0gyuHrK — Queen Squad(@JonSnowisLov3) January 2, 2020

A decade that starts with Indu Pratap and ends with Kumud Raina must be a memorable decade

KATRINA OWNED THE DECADE pic.twitter.com/FIsDsa2FhH — Joudi. (@JOojbustun) January 2, 2020