News

Fans troll Rhea Chakraborty for her post on Sushant Singh Rajput

Rhea Chakraborty shared a post for Sushant, and here is what fans have to say about it.

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
14 Jul 2020 06:24 PM

MUMBAI: Ever since we lost Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput, we have been in a state of such. Today, it is one month since his death, but the entire industry and his fans are still not over it. Many aspects remain a mystery, and many questioned raised by fans are unanswered.

His rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty finally took to social media today, shared throwback pictures of her with the actor, and write a long message for him.

Have a look.

After seeing this post, fans SSR's fans reacted to it with a lot of anger and negativity.

Have a look.

ALSO READ – (Sushant Singh Rajput's GF Rhea Chakraborty changes her WhatsApp DP to a mushy photo with actor on his first month death anniversary )

Fans are saying that she should have helped him when he needed her the most instead of posting all this after his death.

They also demanded a CBI investigation for the actor.

Do share your views on this post, in the comment section below.

The actor will last be seen in Dil Bechara, which marks Sanjana’s acting debut, while Mukesh Chhabra will be debuting as director. It is an official adaptation of the book The Fault In Our Stars. The music has been composed by AR Rahman. It will release on July 24, 2020, on Disney Plus Hotstar.   

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Rhea Chakraborthy pens note for late Sushant Singh Rajput)

Tags Rhea Chakraborty Dil Bechara Sushant Singh Rajput Sanjana Sanghi TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See