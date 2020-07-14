Fans troll Rhea Chakraborty for her post on Sushant Singh Rajput

MUMBAI: Ever since we lost Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput, we have been in a state of such. Today, it is one month since his death, but the entire industry and his fans are still not over it. Many aspects remain a mystery, and many questioned raised by fans are unanswered.

His rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty finally took to social media today, shared throwback pictures of her with the actor, and write a long message for him.

After seeing this post, fans SSR's fans reacted to it with a lot of anger and negativity.

4 whom r u writing this @Tweet2Rhea ?U know certainly @itsSSR ain't seeing it. U could have shown Ur Love when he was alive. When he was alive, u were writing poems on @MaheshNBhatt , now u start to remember @itsSSR ? Ur the reason why many 'd lose their belief in love — Johnson Melvin. P (@jmalechild7) July 14, 2020

Putting crocodiles to shame

You now shed tears on papers and on twitter

But inside you Gang

A poisonous snake slithers

On bought space and papers

You can even beat a Robinhood

But remember all these farce acts

Will not save you from the hangman’s hood#boycottbollywood — Sweta Patra (@LoveOfOdissi) July 14, 2020

Seriously.. what is point in writing notes now when he is gone, u left him alone when he was alive.. @itsSSR will be in peace he was a pure soul.. but u will never be in peace he loved u used him, his innocence what goes around comes around don't forget @Tweet2Rhea — Your dentist (@DrAnjali_mishra) July 14, 2020

I dont know but every word of ur post is saying that how fake ur, how opportunist ur how selfish ur, if u have ever loved #SushantSinghRajput then support him and give him justice and if u really don't know about his suicide then u were with him for ur benefits #cbiforsushant — #SSR the Superstar (JusticeForSushantSinghRajput) (@jafarzaidi8) July 14, 2020

She doesn't even know how to respond and which words to use!.She has just made a joke of her in the internet. — Sayantini Saha (@HzLGL2) July 14, 2020

Fans are saying that she should have helped him when he needed her the most instead of posting all this after his death.

They also demanded a CBI investigation for the actor.

The actor will last be seen in Dil Bechara, which marks Sanjana’s acting debut, while Mukesh Chhabra will be debuting as director. It is an official adaptation of the book The Fault In Our Stars. The music has been composed by AR Rahman. It will release on July 24, 2020, on Disney Plus Hotstar.

