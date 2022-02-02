Fans Verdict! This is what Sonakshi Sinha should do in LIFE

MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha is one of the most active Bollywood actresses on social media platforms. She has been posting videos and pictures about her whereabouts. The actress recently posted a picture of herself where she asked her fans to caption it.

Taking to her social media account, Sonakshi Sinha shared a lovely picture of herself. She asked her fans to caption the picture as she is too lazy to write one. She wrote, Please put your own caption coz I'm too lazy. Soon the post went viral on the internet and the fans started commenting on it. Most of the fans were happy to give lovely captions for the pic whereas there was another set of audience who started asking her when she will get married.

Check out the post here:

A user commented on the post and wrote, Hamne suna he aap shadi kar rahi aajkal har jagaha yehi shor he kya ye sach he wo bhi salmaan bhai se.?. One another user said, Are you going to married with Salman khan?. While one more user took to her post and wrote, Kya tumhari or salman khan ki shaadi ho rhi hai kya?. A user even gave her the option to get married to him, he said, When our marriage dear?

Check out the comments here:

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha Bhuj: The Pride of India along with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar. The film was directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and produced by T - series. She has also been the judge on the reality shows like Indian Idol, Nach Baliye, and Indian Idol Junior. She will be next seen in the movies like Kakuda and Double XL.

