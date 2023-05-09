Fantastic! This is how Nayanthara kept her calm when she visited Tirupati's Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple with Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Husband Vignesh Shivan

MUMBAI: Jawan's release comes in two days, and anticipation for the movie is at an all-time high. As is already widely known, Nayanthara will make her Hindi film debut with the Atlee-directed movie. Alongside her favorite star, Shah Rukh Khan, the actress will debut in Hindi cinema.

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara visited Tirupati's Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple before Jawan's premiere. During their trip to the temple, they were joined by Vignesh Shivan and Suhana Khan. As soon as the two big stars' arrival at the temple became known to the fans, a sizable crowd gathered to see both actors. The throng was especially happy to see Nayanthara and take photographs with her because she rarely makes public appearances.

Nayanthara is seen in a social media video keeping the controlled and collected demeanor for which she is well-known. During her visit to the temple, the actress was surrounded by people asking for selfies.

Fans can be seen following Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan as they leave the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in a video recorded during their visit. The pair left the temple holding hands and donning matching outfits. The temple visit by Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan took place just days before the film they were in, Jawan, was set to be released on September 7.

One of the most eagerly awaited movies of the year is without a doubt Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan. Many South Indian actors, including Nayanthara, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, and Vijay Sethupathi, are featured in the movie. As the main adversary of Jawan, the latter is eager to compete against Shah Rukh Khan.

As Jawan features artists from all over India, the Atlee, a movie directed can be considered to be pan-Indian in every meaning of the word. If the movie is a hit, further opportunities for pan-Indian films could open up. According to rumors, when Jawan opens on September 7th, it will have a record-breaking opening weekend at the box office.

